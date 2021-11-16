UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Invited EU Countries To Create 5,000-Strong Rapid Reaction Forces

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Borrell Says Invited EU Countries to Create 5,000-Strong Rapid Reaction Forces

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that he proposed to the member states of the union to create a rapid reaction force of five thousand people to solve operational problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, said that he proposed to the member states of the union to create a rapid reaction force of five thousand people to solve operational problems.

On Monday and Tuesday, meetings of the foreign and defense ministers of EU member states were held in Brussels.

"We need more robust mandate for our mission in this context is when I proposed the strategic compass text to develop EU rapid deployment capacity that would allow to quickly deploy modular forces up to certain number that we put to 5,000 troops," Borrell said at a press conference after the meeting.

