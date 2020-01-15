UrduPoint.com
Borrell Says Libyan Crisis Might Give New Impetus To EU-Bound Illegal Migration

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The crisis in Libya continues aggravating and might end up giving a new stimulus for illegal migration to the European Union through the Mediterranean, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a plenary of the European Parliament on the situation in Libya, Borrell said there were some 700,000 sub-Saharan people in Libya.

"Not all of them want to go to Europe. Many of them ” most of them ” have a job and livelihood and they prefer to stay in Libya as far as the conditions allow them to do so. But if the situation becomes worse and it gets impossible for them to stay in Libya, may be they can try to go to Europe. So there is another threat of the push of illegal migration through the central Mediterranean," Borrell said.

The Mediterranean route remains extremely popular among Europe-bound migrants from North Africa despite being dangerous and accounting for a yearly death toll of hundreds who die attempting a sea passage on decrepit boats, often operated by smugglers.

Since 2011 Libya has been marred in a civil war between two rival administrations: the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) under Fayez Sarraj and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar. Over the past several weeks, the situation has escalated amid LNA's advances on GNA-held Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Russia and Turkey have negotiated a ceasefire in Libya starting midnight January 12 and mediated talks between Sarraj and Haftar in Moscow on Monday. The meeting, however, failed to result in an official ceasefire agreement. The army reaffirmed readiness to continue its offensive on Tripoli, which has already experienced being a battleground of a similar devastating attack last April.

On Sunday, Berlin will host a UN-led conference on Libya with the participation of Egypt, Russia, the United States, Turkey and EU nations. Both Sarraj and Haftar are expected to attend.

