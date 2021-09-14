Borrell Says London Showed No Interest So Far in Military Cooperation With EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The United Kingdom has so far not shown any interest in developing military cooperation with the European Union, as the countries interact in the area via NATO, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with France's Le Monde newspaper, published on Tuesday.

"Apparently, it (the UK) has not yet shown much interest ... We cooperate within the framework of NATO, but I note that the harshest statements regarding NATO's role in Afghanistan were made in the House of Commons," Borrell said when asked about the possibility of cooperation between Brussels and London.

The UK left the bloc on January 31, 2020, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. During the transition period that was in effect until December 31 of last year, Brussels and London renegotiated a range of agreements both with the bloc and other partners to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation after the transition period.