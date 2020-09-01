EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he had met with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, in Tripoli to discuss the intra-Libyan peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he had met with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, in Tripoli to discuss the intra-Libyan peace process.

"Met President Serraj and cabinet members in Tripoli.

#Libya remains top priority for EU. We welcome recent ceasefire understanding, and continue to support dialogue and Libyan-led political resolution to conflict. Discussed ways forward to advance political process, to return to 5+5 military committee talks, and to lift oil blockade," Borrell said on Twitter.