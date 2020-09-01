UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Says Met With Libya's Sarraj In Tripoli, Discussed Political Process

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:26 PM

Borrell Says Met With Libya's Sarraj in Tripoli, Discussed Political Process

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he had met with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, in Tripoli to discuss the intra-Libyan peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday he had met with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, in Tripoli to discuss the intra-Libyan peace process.

"Met President Serraj and cabinet members in Tripoli.

#Libya remains top priority for EU. We welcome recent ceasefire understanding, and continue to support dialogue and Libyan-led political resolution to conflict. Discussed ways forward to advance political process, to return to 5+5 military committee talks, and to lift oil blockade," Borrell said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Resolution Twitter Oil Tripoli Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo takes the taste of Pakistani man ..

7 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa will clear his position in one or two d ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah, Delhi explore collaboration in key sector ..

15 minutes ago

DEWA reviews progress on SWRO-based desalination p ..

15 minutes ago

Japan to provide debt relief to Pakistan

27 minutes ago

RTA approves 8th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.