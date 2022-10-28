Borrell Says No Evidence Pointing to Perpetrators of Terrorist Attacks on Nord Stream

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles has told RIA.Novosti that there was no evidence pointing to the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Russia's Nord Stream pipelines.

When asked whether the European Union had any evidence pointing to those responsible for the damage to the Russian gas pipelines, Borrell said that there was no evidence.

Borrell spoke to the news agency after a plenary meeting of foreign ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

In late September, leaks of fuel were registered on the pipelines of the Nord Stream network in the Baltic Sea. The Swedish and Danish authorities suspect that the incident was the result of sabotage. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the incidents as acts of international terrorism.