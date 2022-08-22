Borrell Says Not Supporting Idea of Full Visa Ban for Russians

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he does not support the idea of a full ban on issuing visas to Russians.

"This is a very controversial proposal ... Some countries have already taken certain measures in this regard, others are not going to support it. I do not think it is a good idea to ban all Russians from entering.

We need to be more selective," Borrell said during his opening speech at the debate about future of Europe in Spain's Santander.

According to the diplomat, the largest Russian businessmen should not be allowed to enter the EU, but there are many Russians "who want to leave the country, who are not ready to be there in such a situation."

"We cannot close the door on these Russians, I do not think it is a good idea," he added.