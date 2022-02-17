UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Package Of Sanctions Against Russia Ready, To Be Used When Necessary

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 08:22 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that a draft package of sanctions against Russia is put in place to be triggered in the event of escalation around Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that a draft package of sanctions against Russia is put in place to be triggered in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"We still believe in diplomatic process and will focus all our efforts on it. We have already prepared a full package of sanctions, we have worked on it, and I have been in contact with the US," Borrell said following an informal summit on the situation around Ukraine and relations with Russia on the sidelines of the EU-Africa summit.

"I am ready to present this package of sanctions to the Council of Europe, because it is the Council that has right to approve sanctions.

I will introduce this package as soon as the need arises. If aggression ensues, I will immediately convene the Council of Foreign Ministers to propose a package of sanctions. I am sure that the council will approve it, even though a unanimous decision is required," he added.

Borrell also said that EU leaders unanimously spoke out for sanctions against Russia in the event of escalation around Ukraine. The sanctions will mostly affect the Russian energy sector, the official added.

"Energy will be one of the most important parts of this package (of sanctions). But I cannot tell you about its content until it is time to apply them," Borrell said.

