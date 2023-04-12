Borrell Says Postpones Visit to China Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he is postponing his visit to China due to a positive COVID-19 test.

On Tuesday, Brussels announced that Borrell will visit China from April 13-15.

"I have tested positive for covid-19 and therefore unfortunately will need to postpone my visit to China," Borrell said on Twitter.

The official added that he is feeling well and has no symptoms of the illness.