Borrell Says Pressure On Hong Kong Autonomy Goes Against China's International Commitments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:51 PM

Borrell Says Pressure on Hong Kong Autonomy Goes Against China's International Commitments

Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, expressed the belief on Thursday that pressure on Hong Kong's autonomy goes against China's international commitments and affects not only the administrative reason, but actually everyone, since this is a matter of values and principles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Josep Borrell, the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, expressed the belief on Thursday that pressure on Hong Kong's autonomy goes against China's international commitments and affects not only the administrative reason, but actually everyone, since this is a matter of values and principles.

The comment came on the day when China's top legislative body is set to start reviewing the draft security law that triggered violent protests in the special administrative region over concerns regarding its autonomy, despite Beijing's assurances the legislation would only serve to protect Hong Kong's security.

"For sure, the adoption of a security law for Hong Kong is not in conformity with China's international commitments, particularly, under the Sino-British Joint Declaration enshrined in the basic law of Hong Kong.

Pressure on Hong Kong autonomy and fundamental freedoms affects us directly. It's not just a matter for the Hong Kong people. It's a matter of values, principles and the need to uphold international commitments, seriously undermining the one country-two systems principle and Hong Kong's autonomy," Borrell said, noting that the EU Foreign Affairs Council is unanimous on the matter.

The EU foreign policy chief added that he had raised concerns over the situation during his face-to-face three-hour-long conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous week. Borrell praised the talks as "useful" and "frank."

