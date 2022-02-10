UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Responded To Lavrov's Letter On Behalf Of EU

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Borrell Says Responded to Lavrov's Letter on Behalf of EU

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter regarding the principle of the indivisibility of security on behalf of the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's letter regarding the principle of the indivisibility of security on behalf of the European Union.

Late last month, Lavrov sent NATO foreign ministers messages, asking them how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security.

"I replied on behalf of the EU Member States to the letters they received from Minister Lavrov. Tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We call on Russia to de-escalate and to reverse its military build-up in and around Ukraine and in Belarus," Borrell tweeted.

>