Borrell Says Russia Trying to Bypass EU in Talks on European Security With US, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell said on Friday that Russia was trying to leave the European Union out of talks on European security, but NATO and the United States assured the bloc that no discussions will be held without the Europeans.

In December 2021, Russia released drafts proposals on mutual security guarantees with NATO and the US. Russia and the US discussed strategic stability in Geneva from Sunday to Monday. On Wednesday, the consultation on European security guarantees was continued at the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels. The EU was not represented during these meetings.

"I would like to say that so far I am completely satisfied with actions of the US and NATO Secretary-General. It is evident that Russia tried to set us apart, to avoid the EU as if it does not exist ... But the US refrained from playing this game, they assured us that nothing will be discussed without the Europeans," Borrell said at a press conference after an informal summit of foreign ministers of the European Union in the French city of Brest.

Borrell added that Russia was trying "to go back in time when the EU did not exist and Europe was divided in influence areas.

"

The vice-president mentioned that he always believed in a dialogue with Russia and always tried to maintain it. He recalled Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to maintain the dialogue with a "show of firmness."

He added that "it is necessary to firmly defend positions and interests, but to remain open to a dialogue at the same time, as it is the only way to ease tensions." The EU will continue maintaining dialogue with Russia and will continue supporting Ukraine, Borrell said.

He highlighted that the EU foreign ministers agreed to continue working on a new package of sanctions to impose on Russia in the event of escalation in Russia-Ukraine relations.

The informal summit of foreign ministers of the European Union, also known as Gymnich, was held in the French city of Brest from Thursday to Friday. Gymnich meetings provide EU foreign ministers with the opportunity for informal, open and strategic discussions on the union's foreign policy.