Borrell Says Sanctions Against Russia 'Not Mistake' as Impact Challenged

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Monday that the imposition of sanctions against Russia was the right decision amid some European leaders questioning its efficacy.

"There is a big debate about how the sanctions are effective, are the sanctions affecting us more than Russia, some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an arrow and a mistake. Well, I do not think it was a mistake. It was what we had to do and we will continue doing," Borrell said upon arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Since the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the European Union has imposed six packages of sanctions hitting Russia's banking, finances, media, government officials and lawmakers, as well as coal and oil imports. This has accelerated the growth of food and fuel prices, as well as inflation, that have persisted in the EU since 2021. Several European leaders have called on Brussels to ban Russian gas in the future seventh package, while others have decried the backfire effect of existing restrictions.