Borrell Says Sanctions Not About 'Regime Change' in Russia But Helping Ukraine in Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The sanctions against Russia are not designed to facilitate a political change in Russia but to strengthen Kiev's position in the upcoming negotiations with Moscow, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, said on Thursday that a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place over the weekend.

"The sanctions are not in order to provoke a regime change in Russia. By the contrary, the sanctions have been triggered by the war and the purpose is to weaken the Russian economy, to make the Russian economy feel the consequences and to increase and strengthen the position of the Ukrainians on the coming negotiations," Borrell said during a press conference after the Extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.