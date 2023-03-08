UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Sees No Danger In Depleting EU Ammunition Depots To Help Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Borrell Says Sees No Danger in Depleting EU Ammunition Depots to Help Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the supply of weapons from the bloc's stockpiles to Ukraine on Wednesday both in the short and long terms, while assuring that it would not pose a threat to the security of the EU member states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for the supply of weapons from the bloc's stockpiles to Ukraine on Wednesday both in the short and long terms, while assuring that it would not pose a threat to the security of the EU member states.

"Member states, happily for them, they are not at war so they can wait (supplies of new munitions) ... I don't see the danger. Why is it dangerous?" Borrell said on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the EU defense ministers in Stockholm with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

In this regard, the top EU diplomat also presented a three-pillar plan to stimulate supplies of NATO standard ammunition from the bloc's existing stockpiles to Ukraine.

"I presented a proposal ... It has three pillars. First, to provide ammunition quickly from the existing stock. We are talking about weeks (before starting the supplies) so we need to use what we already have," Borrell stated, adding that around 1 billion Euros ($1.

05 billion) could be allocated for this part of the plan.

The EU foreign policy chief went on to say that the European Union should also ramp up deliveries of its ammunition to Kiev in the medium and long terms through increased production and joint procurement.

Borrell's proposal is expected to be considered at the upcoming EU summit from March 23-24 after discussions at the levels of the EU defense and foreign ministers.

The West started providing Ukraine with a variety of military support, including anti-tank missiles and mines, howitzers, grenade launchers, mortars and armored vehicles after Russia launched a military operation there in February 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev and saying that pumping Ukraine with weapons was not conducive to peace talks and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vehicles Stockholm Kiev February March April From Top Billion

Recent Stories

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council ..

Croatia Supports Kosovo's Accession to EU, Council of Europe - Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

15 minutes ago
 Polish President visits Museum of the Future

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

15 minutes ago
 The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Strea ..

The New York Times' Report on Blasts on Nord Stream May Serve as Red Herring - R ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

15 minutes ago
 UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to D ..

UN Stands Ready to Mediate in Potential Talks to Demilitarize Area Around ZNPP - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.