MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief announced a breakthrough on Monday in the talks between Serbia and its breakaway province of Kosovo on how the two should move forward toward normalization of their ties.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's leader Albin Kurti agreed during a meeting in Brussels that "no further discussions are needed" on the "Agreement on the path to normalization between Kosovo and Serbia" that the EU tabled last September, Borrell said.

"They expressed their readiness to proceed with the implementation of the agreement, but further negotiations are still needed to determine specific implementation modalities for the provisions of the agreement," he told a news conference.

Borrell said that Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, would continue his shuttle diplomacy "by the middle of March, end of March" to finalize the discussions on the implementation annex and to prepare for the next summit of the two leaders.