Borrell Says Shocked Over New Russian Attacks on Kiev, Promises EU Military Support

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he is shocked over Russian attacks on Kiev and other cities, adding that Ukraine will soon receive additional military support from the European Union.

"Deeply shocked by Russia's attacks on civilians in #Kyiv and other cities in Ukraine. Such acts have no place in 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Additional military support from the EU is on its way," Borrell tweeted.