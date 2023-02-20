UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says to Discuss in NATO New Military Supplies to Ukraine, Including 155mm Shells

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he plans to discuss in NATO on February 22 the increase of military supplies to Ukraine, including 155mm artillery shells.

Last week, NATO said that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on February 21.

"Tomorrow I will go to NATO together with minister Kuleba, we have a meeting with Secretary General on NATO and the issue will be as today also how do we provide quicker arms to Ukraine, especially ammunition. The most important pressing issue today for Ukrainian army is to have a continuous flow of ammunition of 155mm artillery shells," Borrell said ahead of the EU foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

