Borrell Says to Unveil Proposal on 'Refreshed Start' in Engagement With US on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he is going to unveil a concept on a new start in the engagement with the United States as the bloc's top diplomats gather on Monday.

The EU has been hoping to put relations with the US back on track under Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to take the White House in January. Nevertheless, more and more voices in Europe say that the bloc should still develop strategic autonomy to take its fate into its own hands.

"We have a very packed [Foreign Affairs] Council today. We are going to talk a lot about transatlantic relations, and [I will] present [to the Foreign Affairs Ministers] the proposal from the Commission and the High Representative about a new refreshed start of our engagement with the US," Borrell was quoted in a press release as saying ahead of the video conference.

According to the top diplomat, the council is also set to discuss "the controversial issue of Strategic Autonomy."

"I think it is something that will keep us busy for quite a long time, because we need to clarify what does it mean, and the way of pushing forward something that we really need," he continued.

Other issues on agenda are the situation in the Caucasus, Hong Kong and recent legislative elections in Venezuela.