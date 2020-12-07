UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Says To Unveil Proposal On 'Refreshed Start' In Engagement With US On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Borrell Says to Unveil Proposal on 'Refreshed Start' in Engagement With US on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that he is going to unveil a concept on a new start in the engagement with the United States as the bloc's top diplomats gather on Monday.

The EU has been hoping to put relations with the US back on track under Democrat Joe Biden, who is projected to take the White House in January. Nevertheless, more and more voices in Europe say that the bloc should still develop strategic autonomy to take its fate into its own hands.

"We have a very packed [Foreign Affairs] Council today. We are going to talk a lot about transatlantic relations, and [I will] present [to the Foreign Affairs Ministers] the proposal from the Commission and the High Representative about a new refreshed start of our engagement with the US," Borrell was quoted in a press release as saying ahead of the video conference.

According to the top diplomat, the council is also set to discuss "the controversial issue of Strategic Autonomy."

"I think it is something that will keep us busy for quite a long time, because we need to clarify what does it mean, and the way of pushing forward something that we really need," he continued.

Other issues on agenda are the situation in the Caucasus, Hong Kong and recent legislative elections in Venezuela.

Related Topics

Europe White House Hong Kong United States Venezuela January From Top

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

25 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

48 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

51 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

53 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.