Borrell Says Ukraine Conflict To End Immediately If West Stops Weapons Supply To Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that the Ukraine conflict could be stopped immediately if the Western countries and its allies stopped providing military support to Kiev, but Ukraine would lose its sovereignty in this case.

"I know how to end the war immediately: I stop providing military assistance to Ukraine, and Ukraine has to surrender in a few days. That's it, the war is over," Borrell said in an interview with Spanish broadcaster Sexta.

Borrell noted, however, that Ukraine in this case would turn into "a puppet country, like Belarus, deprived of its freedoms.

"

"That is why we must continue helping Ukraine," Borrell added.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

