MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell admitted Sunday that Ukraine was not likely to join the European Union anytime soon, although he said it was part of the European family.

"All European leaders ... have been saying once and again that Ukraine, Moldova and later Georgia will be members of the European Union and the process is open.

But don't expect it to be done overnight, without any kind of fulfilling of some requirements," he said.

Borrell was pressed about Ukraine's outlooks for joining on the final day of the Munich Security Conference in Germany, which has been dominated by the conflict in Ukraine. Kiev insists that the eastern European nation is fit to join right away. It was granted the EU candidate status last June.