The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stressed the need on Tuesday for the United States to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and for Iran to resume full compliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, stressed the need on Tuesday for the United States to rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and for Iran to resume full compliance.

"We need to find a way for the US to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, and for Iran to come back into full compliance.

The nuclear deal is still assessed as a landmark of successful diplomacy ... We are proud of it as the biggest success of our diplomatic capacity," Borrell said at a GLOBSEC webinar.