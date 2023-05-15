The West does not seek decoupling from China, as this would be a "catastrophe" for the world economy, and instead wants just to reduce "excessive dependencies" from the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The West does not seek decoupling from China, as this would be a "catastrophe" for the world economy, and instead wants just to reduce "excessive dependencies" from the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Forget about decoupling (with China). Nobody is preaching decoupling anymore, not even the US. Decoupling would be a catastrophe for the world economy. Now it is de-risking. What does it mean? Well, in a less concentrated manner, reduce excessive dependencies," Borrell said during a high-level policy dialogue held by the European Policy Centre.

In April, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU was heading toward better risk management in economic relations with Beijing rather than decoupling from it since the bloc seeks to avoid "strategic dependency" from this country.

Over the past several years, there have been calls within the EU for the bloc's decoupling from the world's second economy amid growing economic ties between the two sides. In 2022, China was the EU's third-largest partner for exports of goods and its largest partner for imports, with the EU importing goods from China worth $681 billion over the past year.