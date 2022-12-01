UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Will Discuss Possibility Of Russia's Frozen Funds Confiscation At OSCE Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he plans to discuss the legal possibilities of confiscating Russia's frozen funds and their use for needs of Ukraine at the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Earlier in the day, the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council started in the Polish city of Lodz. Warsaw did not allow Lavrov to take part in the meeting, as it believes that it is necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia on the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine, according to senior Polish diplomat Pawel Jablonski.

"This amount of money has to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. So, I will meet with my colleagues Foreign Ministers - today with many more than the Ministers of the European Union. We will explore all legal possibilities to make sure that Russia will pay for the destruction it is causing in Ukraine," Borrell said in a statement.

