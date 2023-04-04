Borrell Says Will Travel to Beijing Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Tuesday that he will pay a visit to Beijing next week.

"Today (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen will be in Beijing with French President (Emmanuel Macron), Spanish Prime Minister (Pedro) Sanchez was there last week, and I will travel next week too. So as you see a lot of Europeans are going to China," Borrell told reporters.