MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow has played an important role in ensuring global security, as it has reduced the risk of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a nuclear war, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including China's recent peace initiative, among other issues.

"One important thing is this visit reduces the risk of nuclear war and they (the Chinese authorities) have made it very, very clear," Borrell told reporters in Brussels, as quoted by the Financial Times.

At the same time, the top EU diplomat said that China's peace plan on Ukraine was not sufficient to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, although he admitted that the initiative was not entirely pro-Russian.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."