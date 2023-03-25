UrduPoint.com

Borrell Says Xi's Visit To Moscow Reduced Risk Of Nuclear War

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Borrell Says Xi's Visit to Moscow Reduced Risk of Nuclear War

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) The recent visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow has played an important role in ensuring global security, as it has reduced the risk of the Ukraine conflict escalating into a nuclear war, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Xi visited Russia from March 20-22, during which he had a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including China's recent peace initiative, among other issues.

"One important thing is this visit reduces the risk of nuclear war and they (the Chinese authorities) have made it very, very clear," Borrell told reporters in Brussels, as quoted by the Financial Times.

At the same time, the top EU diplomat said that China's peace plan on Ukraine was not sufficient to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, although he admitted that the initiative was not entirely pro-Russian.

In February, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," that underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Nuclear Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin Same Kiev February March All From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

49 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago
 Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to rece ..

Banks will remain open on Saturday, Sunday to receive Hajj applications

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.