Borrell Sees Need to Negotiate With Russia on Number of Issues

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) It is necessary to negotiate with Russia on a number of issues, including the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

According to Borrell, there are issues that cannot be resolved without the Russians, such as negotiations under UN auspices, which made it possible to unblock the supply of agricultural products to global markets.