UrduPoint.com

Borrell Sees New Russia Sanctions Agreed By February 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Borrell Sees New Russia Sanctions Agreed by February 24

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of Russia sanctions would be adopted by February 24

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of Russia sanctions would be adopted by February 24.

"Today we have been discussing the 10th package of sanctions that as High Representative with the Commission together we have presented as regulation to the Council to approve.

We are on the way of approving it, and I think it will be approved on the next days before (February) the 24th in any case," he said.

Related Topics

Russia February

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor F ..

&#039;Sharjah Innovates&#039; features four Khor Fakkan initiatives

7 seconds ago
 RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation P ..

RTA opens Transportation Research and Innovation Pavilion at University of Birmi ..

14 seconds ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends Meeting of Committee of African Heads of ..

22 seconds ago
 Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior offici ..

Commander of Naval Forces meets with senior officials at IDEX 2023

30 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to pr ..

Federal Minister Javed Latif for forming JIT to probe reasons for economic meltd ..

8 minutes ago
 Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imra ..

Terrorism case: LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan till March 3

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.