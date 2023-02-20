Borrell Sees New Russia Sanctions Agreed by February 24

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Council that a new package of Russia sanctions would be adopted by February 24.

"Today we have been discussing the 10th package of sanctions that as High Representative with the Commission together we have presented as regulation to the Council to approve.

We are on the way of approving it, and I think it will be approved on the next days before (February) the 24th in any case," he said.