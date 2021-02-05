UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall Of Silence' Between EU, Russia Despite Differences

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:25 PM

Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall of Silence' Between EU, Russia Despite Differences

Building a "wall of silence" between the European Union and Russia is a non-starter, despite existing differences, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday during his first visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Building a "wall of silence" between the European Union and Russia is a non-starter, despite existing differences, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday during his first visit to Moscow.

In the run-up to the trip, the top EU diplomat voiced plans to convey a "strong message" to Russia on recently jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin has warned that if Borrell does it, he will meet a similar response from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Our relationship is indeed living a difficult moment. Certainly our relations are on the severe strain and Navalny case is a low point in our relations .

.. But despite our differences, to build a wall of silence is not an option. And my visit here attending your very kind invitation is a way of talking about everything that matters between us," Borrell said at his talks with Lavrov.

The EU foreign policy chief, in particular, expressed hope to discuss "the new geopolitical landscape that we are facing in the post-pandemic world in order to try to look for ways to cooperate."

The EU and Russia, he noted, are connected "not only by geography, but a wide range of historical, cultural and economic ties."

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia European Union Visit Turkish Lira From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

10 minutes ago

England lose two after steady start against India

40 seconds ago

NBA: Results and standings

42 seconds ago

Agri Deptt KP dissolve fruits, vegetable committee ..

45 seconds ago

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's ..

4 minutes ago

Finland's Ministry of Environment, Climate to Cont ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.