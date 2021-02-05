Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall of Silence' Between EU, Russia Despite Differences

Building a "wall of silence" between the European Union and Russia is a non-starter, despite existing differences, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday during his first visit to Moscow

In the run-up to the trip, the top EU diplomat voiced plans to convey a "strong message" to Russia on recently jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny. The Kremlin has warned that if Borrell does it, he will meet a similar response from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Our relationship is indeed living a difficult moment. Certainly our relations are on the severe strain and Navalny case is a low point in our relations .

.. But despite our differences, to build a wall of silence is not an option. And my visit here attending your very kind invitation is a way of talking about everything that matters between us," Borrell said at his talks with Lavrov.

The EU foreign policy chief, in particular, expressed hope to discuss "the new geopolitical landscape that we are facing in the post-pandemic world in order to try to look for ways to cooperate."

The EU and Russia, he noted, are connected "not only by geography, but a wide range of historical, cultural and economic ties."