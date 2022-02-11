UrduPoint.com

Borrell Suggests EU-Russia Dialogue On 'Security Of All' In Letter To Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Borrell Suggests EU-Russia Dialogue on 'Security of All' in Letter to Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he had suggested continuing dialogue on comprehensive security with Russia, in a letter to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The letter was sent by a unanimous decision of 27 EU nations in response to Lavrov's message of January 28 that outlined Russia's security proposals to each one of them.

"It addresses the issues raised by Minister Lavrov and reiterates the EU's and its Member States' offer to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all," Borrell said in a statement.

The Spaniard added that the bloc would act as one on all issues of key common interest, including coordinated replies to letters. The Swiss president confirmed over the weekend that his country too received a letter from Lavrov, adding that such messages belonged in the diplomatic toolbox.

Related Topics

Russia January All From

Recent Stories

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

48 minutes ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

48 minutes ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

55 minutes ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

55 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on ..

Lawmakers Ask Biden to Ensure First Black Woman on Supreme Court Has Civil Right ..

55 minutes ago
 Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March ..

Qadri proposes to mark 'Int'l Hijab Day' on March 8

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>