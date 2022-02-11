Borrell Suggests EU-Russia Dialogue on 'Security of All' in Letter to Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday he had suggested continuing dialogue on comprehensive security with Russia, in a letter to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The letter was sent by a unanimous decision of 27 EU nations in response to Lavrov's message of January 28 that outlined Russia's security proposals to each one of them.

"It addresses the issues raised by Minister Lavrov and reiterates the EU's and its Member States' offer to continue dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen the security of all," Borrell said in a statement.

The Spaniard added that the bloc would act as one on all issues of key common interest, including coordinated replies to letters. The Swiss president confirmed over the weekend that his country too received a letter from Lavrov, adding that such messages belonged in the diplomatic toolbox.