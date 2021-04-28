Borrell Tells EU Lawmakers Not to Call on Bloc to Follow US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned EU parliamentarians against urging him to back US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since he opposed extraterritorial US sanctions in principle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned EU parliamentarians against urging him to back US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since he opposed extraterritorial US sanctions in principle.

"Don't ask me to support the American sanctions against the firms that are building Nord Stream 2. I am against the extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the United States, everywhere," Borrell said during an appearance in the European Parliament.