Borrell Tells EU Lawmakers Not To Call On Bloc To Follow US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned EU parliamentarians against urging him to back US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since he opposed extraterritorial US sanctions in principle

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned EU parliamentarians against urging him to back US sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, since he opposed extraterritorial US sanctions in principle.

"Don't ask me to support the American sanctions against the firms that are building Nord Stream 2. I am against the extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the United States, everywhere," Borrell said during an appearance in the European Parliament.

More Stories From World

