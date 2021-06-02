UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell To Brief Security Council On UN-EU Cooperation June 10 - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:20 AM

Borrell to Brief Security Council on UN-EU Cooperation June 10 - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will on June 10 participate in a UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between the world's body and regional organizations, the President of the UN Security Council for June and Permanent Representative of Estonia Sven Jurgenson said in a press briefing.

"On June 10, [there will be a meeting on] cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union, where high Representative Josep Borrell will brief the Council," Jurgenson said on Tuesday.

Jurgenson said the UN Security Council was working with the European Union to decide whether Borrell will come to New York in person or participate in the meeting virtually.

Last week, the UN Security Council resumed in-person meetings in the UN headquarters in Manhattan after switching to virtual conduct of business back in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business European Union Manhattan New York Estonia June October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

4 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

4 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

5 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.