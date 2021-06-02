Borrell to Brief Security Council on UN-EU Cooperation June 10 - President

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will on June 10 participate in a UN Security Council meeting on cooperation between the world's body and regional organizations, the President of the UN Security Council for June and Permanent Representative of Estonia Sven Jurgenson said in a press briefing.

"On June 10, [there will be a meeting on] cooperation between the United Nations and the European Union, where high Representative Josep Borrell will brief the Council," Jurgenson said on Tuesday.

Jurgenson said the UN Security Council was working with the European Union to decide whether Borrell will come to New York in person or participate in the meeting virtually.

Last week, the UN Security Council resumed in-person meetings in the UN headquarters in Manhattan after switching to virtual conduct of business back in October due to the coronavirus pandemic.