Borrell to Intensify Contacts With All Participants of JCPOA, US - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who chairs the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), plans to "intensify contacts' with all the participants of the deal and with the United States, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

On Friday, the joint commission of the JCPOA held a video conference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal.

"Participants agreed to resume this session of the Joint Commission in Vienna next week, in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures, including through convening meetings of the relevant expert groups. In this context, the coordinator [Borrell] will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna with all JCPOA participants and the United States," the EEAS said in a statement