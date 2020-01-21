Borrell to Meet With Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has announced plans to hold a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Juan Guaido ... will be in Brussels, and I will meet with him on Wednesday," Borrell said at a briefing on Monday.

A political crisis broke out in Venezuela last January, when Guaido, then-head of the opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself interim president in a bid to oust recently re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

While the United States, the European Union and a range of western countries recognized Guaido, Maduro slammed his as a US "puppet." Russia, China and Turkey, among other nations, supported Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

On January 5, the Venezuelan parliament elected Luis Parra to replace Guaido as its speaker, while the latter did not attend the vote. Opposition lawmakers did not recognize the appointment of Parra.