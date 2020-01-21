UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell To Meet With Guaido In Brussels On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Borrell to Meet With Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has announced plans to hold a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido in Brussels on Wednesday.

"Juan Guaido ... will be in Brussels, and I will meet with him on Wednesday," Borrell said at a briefing on Monday.

A political crisis broke out in Venezuela last January, when Guaido, then-head of the opposition-led National Assembly, declared himself interim president in a bid to oust recently re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

While the United States, the European Union and a range of western countries recognized Guaido, Maduro slammed his as a US "puppet." Russia, China and Turkey, among other nations, supported Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

On January 5, the Venezuelan parliament elected Luis Parra to replace Guaido as its speaker, while the latter did not attend the vote. Opposition lawmakers did not recognize the appointment of Parra.

Related Topics

National Assembly Russia Turkey China Parliament Vote European Union Brussels United States Venezuela January Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

4 hours ago

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturer ..

3 hours ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.