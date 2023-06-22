Borrell to Meet With Leaders of Serbia, Kosovo on Thursday to Discuss De-Escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, together with EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, will hold meetings with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo in Brussels on Thursday.

"Following the recent developments in the north of Kosovo, High Representative/Vice President Josep Borrell, supported by EU Special Representative Miroslav Lajcak, will host today a series of crisis management meetings with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, in Brussels," Borrell's office said.

Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of its former province.

A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

On May 29, clashes erupted after Kosovo police forcefully installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serbian community, but were declared valid despite a voter turnout of only 3.5%. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.