Borrell To Take Part In Berlin Conference On Libya On Behalf Of EU - European Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:38 PM

Borrell to Take Part in Berlin Conference on Libya on Behalf of EU - European Commission

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will represent the European Union at the international conference on the Libyan crisis, which Berlin will host on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will represent the European Union at the international conference on the Libyan crisis, which Berlin will host on Sunday,

"Borrell will attend, and it is expected that President [Ursula] Von der Leyen will attend as well," European Commission Spokesperson Dana Spinant said at a briefing.

