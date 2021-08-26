UrduPoint.com

Borrell To Travel To Tunisia In Coming Weeks To Discuss Situation In Country- EU Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Borrell to Travel to Tunisia in Coming Weeks to Discuss Situation in Country- EU Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will travel to Tunisia in the coming weeks to discuss developments in the country, shaken by protests against the ruling party, the European Commission's spokesman, Peter Stano, said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Tunisian President Kais Saied extended the suspension of the parliament for an indefinite period,

"High Representative Borrell decided that he will travel to Tunisia in the coming weeks and discuss the situation in the country with our partners there," Stano told a press briefing.

