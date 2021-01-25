UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell To Visit Moscow In Early February - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Borrell to Visit Moscow in Early February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow early next month, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

"Borrell will leave for Moscow in the beginning of February with a clear message from the EU and will report on the situation in Russia at the next  meeting of EU foreign ministers on February 22," one of the sources said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit February From

Recent Stories

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

15 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

15 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

29 minutes ago

â€œCheck out OPPOâ€™s collaboration with talented ..

32 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

25 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.