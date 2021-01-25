Borrell to Visit Moscow in Early February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a visit to the Russian capital of Moscow early next month, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

"Borrell will leave for Moscow in the beginning of February with a clear message from the EU and will report on the situation in Russia at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on February 22," one of the sources said.