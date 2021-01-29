Borrell to Visit Russia Feb 4-6, Navalny, Iran Nuclear Deal, COVID-19 Pandemic on Agenda

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will be paying a visit to Russia from February 4-6, his negotiations with Russian officials will focus on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Iran nuclear deal, the coronavirus pandemic response and Russia's actions in Ukraine, the EU diplomatic service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will be paying a visit to Russia from February 4-6, his negotiations with Russian officials will focus on the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Iran nuclear deal, the coronavirus pandemic response and Russia's actions in Ukraine, the EU diplomatic service said.

"Borrell will travel to Russia, arriving on the evening of Thursday 4 February and departing on Saturday 6 February ... Borrell will address Russia's actions in Ukraine and in the neighbourhood, the importance of continued implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, among others. The recent poisoning, detention and arrest of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, and the concerns over fundamental freedoms and human rights in Russia more broadly will also be on his agenda,"�the European External Action Service said in a press release.

The EU diplomacy chief is set to hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representatives of civil society organizations and "other Russian interlocutors."

"The relationship with Russia is one of the EU's most complex. Recent developments only serve to further underline the need for me to visit Moscow. But beyond the issues of contention there are also areas in which the EU and Russia do cooperate, or need to cooperate more, that require our urgent attention," Borrell said, as quoted in the press release.