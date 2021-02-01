Borrell to Voice Overarching EU Position on Navalny - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who is expected to visit Russia next week, will convey the European Union's message on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, European Commission foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

"European position is that the treatment of Mr. Navalny is unacceptable. ... It is important for the high representative to have this discussion during that trip to Russia and to send out the very strong message from the European Union on behalf of EU member states, who have discussed this subject and continue to discuss this subject on a regular basis," Stano said during a briefing when asked whether different EU countries reacted differently to Navalny situation.

On January 23 and 31, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the organizers of such unauthorized protests provocateurs.