Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discuss EU Aid To Kiev In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discuss EU Aid to Kiev in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he had met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels to discuss the European Union's further support for Kiev and the bloc's commitment to pressuring Russia.

"Happy to have welcomed my friend @DmytroKuleba this (Monday) evening at the @eu_eeas (European External Action Service) to review together EU work strands in support of Ukraine. We will continue supporting #Ukraine for as long as it takes & we will continue to impose a heavy price on Russia until it ceases its aggression," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba arrived in Brussels on Monday with a two-day working visit to participate in an official meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the ministerial level.

The top Ukrainian diplomat is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, and foreign ministers of partner countries.

The Ukraine-NATO commission meeting at the ministerial level will be held from Tuesday to Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. The participants are expected to discuss urgent military support for Ukraine, reforms to bring Kiev closer to the alliance, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities in the country, as well as the preparation of a multi-year support program for Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Corruption Ukraine Education Russia Twitter European Union Visit Brussels Kiev Alliance Price From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.