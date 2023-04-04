Borrell, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discuss EU Aid to Kiev in Brussels

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday he had met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels to discuss the European Union's further support for Kiev and the bloc's commitment to pressuring Russia.

"Happy to have welcomed my friend @DmytroKuleba this (Monday) evening at the @eu_eeas (European External Action Service) to review together EU work strands in support of Ukraine. We will continue supporting #Ukraine for as long as it takes & we will continue to impose a heavy price on Russia until it ceases its aggression," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Kuleba arrived in Brussels on Monday with a two-day working visit to participate in an official meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the ministerial level.

The top Ukrainian diplomat is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, education and Youth Mariya Gabriel, and foreign ministers of partner countries.

The Ukraine-NATO commission meeting at the ministerial level will be held from Tuesday to Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting. The participants are expected to discuss urgent military support for Ukraine, reforms to bring Kiev closer to the alliance, the fight against corruption and the rights of national minorities in the country, as well as the preparation of a multi-year support program for Ukraine.