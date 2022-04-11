Borrell Urges EU Member States to Quickly Supply Ukraine With Weapons It Asks for- Reports

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is urging member states to quickly provide Kiev with the weapons it has asked for, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is urging member states to quickly provide Kiev with the weapons it has asked for, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Borrell told EU diplomats to make a decision on further arms supply "in days and not weeks," the news outlet said.