UrduPoint.com

Borrell Urges EU Member States To Quickly Supply Ukraine With Weapons It Asks For- Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Borrell Urges EU Member States to Quickly Supply Ukraine With Weapons It Asks for- Reports

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is urging member states to quickly provide Kiev with the weapons it has asked for, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is urging member states to quickly provide Kiev with the weapons it has asked for, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Borrell told EU diplomats to make a decision on further arms supply "in days and not weeks," the news outlet said.

Related Topics

Kiev

Recent Stories

realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony ..

Realme Leaps Ahead with the First-in-Segment Sony IMX766 OIS Sensor on realme 9 ..

31 seconds ago
 ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

ICC declares Babar Azam as player of the month

19 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP ..

Qasim Suri says threat letter will be sent to CJP as NA session begins

44 minutes ago
 PSX gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points

PSX gains 1,700 points to close at 46,144 points

2 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 241000

Profiteers fined with Rs 241000

2 minutes ago
 US Trying to Mitigate Impact of Anti-Russian Sanct ..

US Trying to Mitigate Impact of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Kazakhstan - Foreign M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.