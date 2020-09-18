Borrell Urges Israel to Renew Talks With Palestine Amid Progress in Peace With Arab World

EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Friday called on Israel to renew negotiations with Palestine following the normalization of relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Friday called on Israel to renew negotiations with Palestine following the normalization of relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

"High Representative Borrell recalled EU's support for the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and confirmed readiness to work to foster regional cooperation for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Middle East. He also emphasized the need to restart meaningful talks between Israel and Palestinians towards a negotiated and viable two-state solution that respects the internationally agreed parameters and international law," the EEAS said in a statement.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled due to both sides refusing to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange.

Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.

As a result of protracted conflict between Arabs and Israelis in the region, most of the Arab world has largely shunned Israel, refusing to even recognize it as a sovereign country.

Nevertheless, earlier in the week, the UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel. Relevant recognition agreements were signed on Tuesday under the US auspices. The countries are expected to exchange ambassadors, set up air connection, and work on building bilateral ties in various areas.

The Palestinian authorities have already expressed their rejection and condemnation of these agreements.