UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Urges Israel To Renew Talks With Palestine Amid Progress In Peace With Arab World

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

Borrell Urges Israel to Renew Talks With Palestine Amid Progress in Peace With Arab World

EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Friday called on Israel to renew negotiations with Palestine following the normalization of relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Friday called on Israel to renew negotiations with Palestine following the normalization of relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Friday.

"High Representative Borrell recalled EU's support for the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and confirmed readiness to work to foster regional cooperation for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Middle East. He also emphasized the need to restart meaningful talks between Israel and Palestinians towards a negotiated and viable two-state solution that respects the internationally agreed parameters and international law," the EEAS said in a statement.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled due to both sides refusing to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange.

Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their eternal and undivided capital.

As a result of protracted conflict between Arabs and Israelis in the region, most of the Arab world has largely shunned Israel, refusing to even recognize it as a sovereign country.

Nevertheless, earlier in the week, the UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab countries that have normalized relations with Israel. Relevant recognition agreements were signed on Tuesday under the US auspices. The countries are expected to exchange ambassadors, set up air connection, and work on building bilateral ties in various areas.

The Palestinian authorities have already expressed their rejection and condemnation of these agreements.

Related Topics

World Exchange Israel Palestine Condemnation Gaza UAE Bank Jerusalem Bahrain United Arab Emirates Middle East Border Arab

Recent Stories

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Su-27 Scrambled to Escort US Patrol Aircr ..

17 minutes ago

PTA Executive Committee elected unopposed

18 minutes ago

US Efforts to Build Coalition Against China Threat ..

18 minutes ago

Canada Extends 'Non-Essential' Travel Ban With US ..

18 minutes ago

Police denies media reports of man's death due to ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.