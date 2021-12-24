UrduPoint.com

Borrell Urges Libyans To Swiftly Devise New Schedule For Elections After Delay

EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called on Libyans Friday to develop a new plan and schedule for "inclusive, free, fair, and credible" presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible after the December 24 vote was postponed

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) EU foreign diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called on Libyans Friday to develop a new plan and schedule for "inclusive, free, fair, and credible" presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible after the December 24 vote was postponed.

On Wednesday, the Libyan High National Election Commission suggested that the presidential election should be postponed until January 24. The commission said that it was ready to hold the election technically, but could not announce the final list of registered candidates due to "force majeure."

"Today, Libyans were supposed to be heading to the polls to decide their future through elections.

The Libyan authorities have now officially confirmed this moment has been postponed. We call on them to swiftly devise a plan and a clear Calendar to hold inclusive, free, fair, and credible presidential and legislative elections as soon as possible and in full compliance with the agreed Road Map," Borrell said, as quoted by the European External Action Service.

In early February, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, under the auspices of the United Nations, elected a transitional executive authority mandated with governing the country until the general election on December 24.

Libya has been gripped by a civil war since 2011, when its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated.

