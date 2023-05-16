Borrell Urges Measures Against India for Selling Russian Fuel to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has told the Financial Times that Brussels should take urgent measures against India, whose refineries are allegedly importing large volumes of Russian crude oil to resell it in processed form to the European Union in circumvention of sanctions.

"If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and (EU) member states have to take measures," Borrell was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

India has gotten the opportunity to purchase cheaper Russian raw materials due to a price ceiling imposed by the G7 countries on Russian oil, the top EU diplomat said, adding that a large part of that oil was coming back to the EU in the form of refined fuel.

"That India buys Russian oil, it's normal. And if, thanks to our limitations on the price of oil, India can buy this oil much cheaper, well the less money Russia gets, the better. But if they use that in order to be a center where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us ... we have to act," Borrell told the Financial Times.

He urged the national governments of the EU member states to use all possible mechanisms to stop Russian fuel from entering the bloc and suggested Brussels take measures against buyers of Indian refined fuel, which is allegedly often produced from Russian crude oil.

"If they sell, it is because someone is buying. And we have to look at who is buying," Borrell reportedly said.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism.

The European Union has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Borrell and other EU officials have admitted on multiple occasions over the past seven months that the bloc is running out of avenues to impose any more sanctions against Moscow. Russia is one of the countries staunchly opposed to unilateral sanctions in international relations.