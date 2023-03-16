Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North Macedonia

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to "show courage" and use the upcoming talks in North Macedonia to reach a settlement necessary for further integration of the region into the EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday urged the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia to "show courage" and use the upcoming talks in North Macedonia to reach a settlement necessary for further integration of the region into the EU.

On March 18, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are scheduled to meet in North Macedonia with the participation of Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak. The leaders will discuss issues regarding the political settlement between the two sides, involving the program for the implementation of the European-US plan for a settlement in Kosovo and Metohija.

"This is why now is the time to focus on the bigger picture and not allow another window of opportunity to close in front of the eyes of the people of the region, as has happened a few times in recent history ... This is the time for the leaders of Kosovo, Serbia and of the entire Western Balkans to show courage, and to demonstrate shared responsibility for the success of the EU accession process of the region," Borrell said in his EU External Action blog.

On February 27, Borrell published the full text of the European proposal with clauses on mutual recognition of documents and state symbols and Belgrade's consent not to prevent Pristina from joining international organizations. According to Lajcak, EU and US leaders insist that Kosovar Albanian authorities form the Community of Serb Municipalities with autonomy rights, in accordance with the 2013 Brussels Agreement. According to US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier, there is no better plan than the EU's proposal for a Serbia-Kosovo settlement, which Washington fully supports.

However, Vucic has insisted that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels Agreement, while Kosovo, the independence of which Belgrade never recognized, only started to develop the charter of the Community, and then suspended the process.