Borrell, Uzbek Foreign Minister Discuss Climate Change, EU-Central Asian Cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting dedicated to climate change and regional cooperation in Berlin on Tuesday, as both parties attended Germany's launch of the Green Central Asia initiative that seeks to bolster climate resilience and cooperation between Europe and Central Asia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov held a meeting dedicated to climate change and regional cooperation in Berlin on Tuesday, as both parties attended Germany's launch of the Green Central Asia initiative that seeks to bolster climate resilience and cooperation between Europe and Central Asia.

"Good meeting with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov. Our partnership on #climatechange, connectivity, regional cooperation and security is crucial.

We are committed to the new EU-Central Asia strategy and to support the reform agenda of Uzbekistan," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The EU's top diplomat gave a speech at the event, in which he called for collaborative solutions to meet the challenge posed by potential climate change disasters, noting that Central Asia is one of the world's at-risk regions.

Last June, the EU adopted a new strategy on Central Asia that outlined that the scope of EU cooperation is contingent on democratizing reforms in many Central Asian states.