Borrell Vows EU's Commitment To Multilateralism In Address To UN General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 01:54 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has shown that multilateralism and law-centered global cooperation is the only way forward for the international community, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a video address on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has shown that multilateralism and law-centered global cooperation is the only way forward for the international community, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a video address on Monday.

The address was for the high-level week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, held mostly virtually this year due to COVID-19.

"These days, with demand for multilateralism so high and offer so scarce, we can no longer take multilateralism for granted. Some are even trying to weaken or ignore the multilateral system but not the Europeans. The European Union and its member states, we continue believing in the United Nations and we give it our full support," Borrell said.

Beginning his speech by saying that "unprecedented times require unprecedented actions," the EU foreign policy chief said the world was in need of "a global system based on international law, on cooperation and partnership" to guarantee common peace and security.

Borrell called on leaders around the world to seize the opening of the 75th UNGA session as a chance to "abandon the rhetoric of selfishness and show courage and determination in cooperating with our common house, the UN."

The 75th session of the General Assembly opened on September 15. The high-level week will run from Monday until September 29.

