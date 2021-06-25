UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Borrell Vows To Contribute To More Predictable EU-Russia Relations

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Borrell Vows to Contribute to More Predictable EU-Russia Relations

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he will contribute to more predictable relations of the bloc with Russia.

"I will follow up together with @EU_Commission on taskings to operationalise our actions, and contribute to more predictable relation with Russia, in defence of our interests," Borrell tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Hira Mani appreciates women who do all their work ..

2 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

19 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

20 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

20 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

25 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.