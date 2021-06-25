Borrell Vows To Contribute To More Predictable EU-Russia Relations
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:30 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that he will contribute to more predictable relations of the bloc with Russia.
"I will follow up together with @EU_Commission on taskings to operationalise our actions, and contribute to more predictable relation with Russia, in defence of our interests," Borrell tweeted.