Borrell Wants ASEAN Meeting to Demand End of Violence From Myanmar Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Union deems it vital that ASEAN nations use their upcoming meeting to press the Myanmar military into ending violence and engaging in dialogue, top diplomat Josep Borrell told Indonesian foreign minister on Monday.

According to the European External Action Service (EEAS), Borrell called Retno Marsudi a day before top ASEAN diplomats are set to hold a video conference to discuss the escalation in Myanmar following the military takeover. Indonesia and Malaysia were the first to push for such a meeting.

"The High Representative/Vice-President stressed the importance of using opportunities such as the meeting among ASEAN Foreign Ministers on 2 March to pass messages to the Myanmar military to bring an immediate end to violence, allow the UN Special Envoy full access on the ground and to engage immediately in a dialogue," the EEAS said.

Borrell also briefed Marsudi on the EU's response to the coup, including efforts to sanction the Myanmar military while avoiding negative ramifications for the population.

The two officials agreed to maintain close contact.

Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. The nation's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.

Protests have since been ongoing nationwide, with law enforcement officers turning to more brutal tactics over the past days. At least 18 people died and over 30 were injured this past Sunday alone during clashes between police and protesters, according to UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.