Borrell Wants Serbia To 'Align' With EU's Foreign Policy, Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Borrell Wants Serbia to 'Align' With EU's Foreign Policy, Sanctions

The European Union is calling on Serbia to get in line with Brussels in its overarching foreign policy, including sanctions, as the Balkan nation seeks membership, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The European Union is calling on Serbia to get in line with Brussels in its overarching foreign policy, including sanctions, as the Balkan nation seeks membership, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"Another issue in which we have to engage and deliver more is on the alignment of Serbia with the [EU's] foreign and security policy, with the European Union's decisions and positions, including restrictive measures, in line with the framework for accession negotiations," Borrell said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to the bloc's foreign policy chief, this is important in the context of Belgrade's accession to the EU.

Serbia received a full candidate status for EU membership in 2012, while accession talks started in 2014. So far, only two out of 31 chapters on the conditions for membership in the bloc have been closed, while 17 of them remain open. Despite aspirations to join the EU, Serbia does not plan to become a NATO member, as it adheres to a policy of strict military neutrality.

